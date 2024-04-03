Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. 450,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.84 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

