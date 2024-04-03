Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $9,054,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.