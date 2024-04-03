McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $522.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $522.21.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in McKesson by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,233,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,929,000 after purchasing an additional 775,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
