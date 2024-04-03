MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,517.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,642.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,511.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

