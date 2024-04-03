Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Hits $240,679.97 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $67.40 million and $240,679.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,407,763 coins and its circulating supply is 35,820,609 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,407,763 with 35,820,609 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83793347 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $183,745.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.