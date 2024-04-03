Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 281,977 shares.The stock last traded at $47.40 and had previously closed at $46.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

