Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

