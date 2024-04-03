Methanex (TSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.65

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.65 and last traded at C$65.59, with a volume of 63017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.44.

Methanex Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.67.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1215098 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

Methanex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

