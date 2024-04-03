MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $469.34 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $469.34 million and approximately $36.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 89.078281 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $39,661,488.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

