Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,321.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,156.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.