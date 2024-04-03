MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

