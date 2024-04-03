MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,471. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

