MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

