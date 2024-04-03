MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

CXH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

