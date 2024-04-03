MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

