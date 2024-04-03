MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.