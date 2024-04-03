MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Hits New 12-Month High at $683.76

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $683.76 and last traded at $682.39, with a volume of 5670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $674.95.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.80 and a 200 day moving average of $448.72.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
