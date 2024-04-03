Monero (XMR) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Monero has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $123.02 or 0.00186348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $55.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,016.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.03 or 0.00918006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00152175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00132550 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,418,700 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.