MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MoneyLion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.