MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $67.10

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $68.45. MoneyLion shares last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 23,785 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

