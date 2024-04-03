My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $173,945.10 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005143 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

