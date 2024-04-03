Nano (XNO) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $178.33 million and $3.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,863.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.00906423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00152629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00188533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.