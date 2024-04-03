National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.03. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 35,515 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

