Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $32,054.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00106240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

