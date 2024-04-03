Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.