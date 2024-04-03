Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.45

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $25.57. Nayax shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $840.96 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.07.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
