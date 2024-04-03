Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.45

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $25.57. Nayax shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands.

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $840.96 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $11,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

