Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $705.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.71. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $79.26.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

