NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 3%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 312,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

NET Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

