Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,461,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

