Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Up 4.3%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 257,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 422,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

