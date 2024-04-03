Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. 88,836,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 93,245,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

