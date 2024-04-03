NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NMI by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NMI by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 295,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

