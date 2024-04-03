North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.27. 185,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

