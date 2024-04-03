North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.95. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.