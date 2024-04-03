North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.16% of Gentex worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

GNTX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 198,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

