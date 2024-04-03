North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,101 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.21. 229,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,563. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

