North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 40,803 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE MP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 882,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,118. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

View Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.