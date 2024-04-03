North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

MPC stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.10. 1,069,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $216.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

