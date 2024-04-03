Northland Securities Upgrades WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) to Outperform

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

WT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

WT stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

