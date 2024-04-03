NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NBY opened at $0.10 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $680,426.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.97.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
