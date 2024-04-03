NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.97. 2,234,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,135,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

