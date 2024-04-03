NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,095,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 640,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $352,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUDM opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $382.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

