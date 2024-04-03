Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NVG stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.