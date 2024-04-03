Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $186,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

