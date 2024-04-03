Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NEA opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

