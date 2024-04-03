Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

