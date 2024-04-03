Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NPCT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,622 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $552,842.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,032,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,268,013.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,258 shares of company stock valued at $796,408 over the last ninety days.

