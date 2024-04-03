Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.