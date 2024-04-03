Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
