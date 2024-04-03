Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

