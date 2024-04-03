Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.99.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

