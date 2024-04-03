Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JGH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,959. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

